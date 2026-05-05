Featured Stories

Kyana Bradley, a licensed clinical professional counselor and trauma-informed therapist, helps individuals form authentic connections with themselves and others. She accomplishes her goal as a therapist by healing emotional wounds, deepening self-awareness, and equipping them with practical tools to live in alignment with their truth.
Bradley, who is also a Maryland and Washington, DC-based podcast host, and authentic living strategist with over 22 years of experience assisting youth, adults, couples, and families navigate emotional and relational challenges.
“I launched my channel (https://www.youtube.com/@AuthenticallyKyana/search) in 2025 to provide real, relatable conversations around emotional wellness, self-worth, relationships, and authenticity. Through my podcast ‘The Authentic Space with Kyana,’ (https://www.facebook.com/reel/2094817431016659), I aim to support others in healing from self-abandonment and stepping into self-alignment,” said Bradley.
Does self-care have value?
While answering questions about the value of self-care, Bradley stated that self-care is not a trend, it is a return to self. Practicing self-care builds emotional stability, strengthens our sense of identity, and supports healthy relationships.
“When we’re regulated and rested, we’re more grounded, patient, and present. It reduces stress, boosts self-esteem, and helps prevent burnout. But most importantly, it reminds us that we are worthy of our own care without needing to earn it,” Bradley said.
“True self-care is a necessity. It’s a form of maintenance, not indulgence. We don’t wait for a breakdown to get an oil change, and in the same way, it is not wise for us to wait for burnout to care for ourselves,” Bradley added.
Three common self-care myths:
1. Self-care is expensive or time-consuming.
“While spa days and vacations are nice, true self-care can look like reading, drinking water, saying ‘no’, or simply sitting in stillness. While a self-care activity can last for hours, sometimes it can just be a few intentional minutes that makes all the difference,” Bradley stated.
2. Self-care consists of just relaxation.
“In reality, it includes setting boundaries, processing emotions, and sometimes doing hard internal work that doesn’t feel relaxing at all, but is deeply necessary for growth.”
3. Self-care is a solo act.
“It can also mean spending time with friends, family, or like-minded people who pour into a person.”
“Safe, affirming connection is a powerful form of self-care; it reminds us we’re not alone and helps regulate our nervous systems in ways isolation cannot.”
Three groups that should engage in self-care more:
1. Mothers and caregivers often show up in the role of serving others. They forget they are also someone worth caring for, according to Bradley.
“They can start by carving out 10-15 minutes a day just for themselves and practicing saying no without guilt,” she added.
2. Men and boys may neglect self-care more often than other groups.
Bradley explained that cultural messages often convey the idea that vulnerability or emotional care is weakness. Reframing self-care as strength and emotional intelligence as power can help shift this mindset.
3. Helping professionals, such as therapists, nurses, educators, and spiritual leaders, should be mindful to engage in self-care. Burnout should not be normalized.
“We benefit by regularly asking ourselves: ‘Am I practicing what I preach?’ We need accountability and support systems just like our clients do,” said Bradley.
Self-care Categories
Bradley noted that self-care can be broken down into categories that include emotional, physical, spiritual, social, and mental.
Emotional self-care can include journaling, therapy, and processing your feelings rather than avoiding them.
Physical self-care includes activities such as walking, stretching, resting, proper nutrition, and seeing your doctor.
Spiritual components of self-care integrate practices such as prayer, meditation, nature walks, and reading sacred or grounding texts.
Social self-care aspects involve life-giving individuals who can provide a combination of rejuvenating energy that nourishes, energizes, and emotionally uplifts our overall well-being.
Mental self-care might entail unplugging from information overload, learning something new, or reframing toxic self-talk.
“It’s about tuning into what you need, not what’s trending,” Bradley reminds.
Find Bradley on TikTok and Instagram @AuthenticallyKyana. Visit her website: www.AuthenticConnectionsTS.com. Bradley currently provides virtual-only therapy sessions to ensure greater accessibility and flexibility for her clients. She serves individuals located in Maryland (including Baltimore, Annapolis, and surrounding areas) and Washington, D.C.
Delores (DeDe) Duncan-White, Assistant Athletic Director of Academics for Student Athletes, U.S. Naval Academy, is a Women’s History Month maker on the move. Delores (DeDe) Duncan-White is in her nineteenth year of working at the United States Naval Academy. Prior to her current position, Duncan-White served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years. She achieved the rank of Commander (O-5) prior to her retirement in 2007.
Beyond her outstanding military and professional achievements, Duncan-White has also made remarkable strides in community service while fostering a spirit of family togetherness in the face of adversity. Shelley C. White, Jr., a police officer and detective who worked over 20 years with the Annapolis Police Department, was Duncan-White’s late husband who passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2015, at the age of 57.
A Mission to Honor“The Shelley C. White, Jr. Memorial Scholarship was established in 2015 in memory of the late Shelley C. White, Jr. in honor of Shelley's dedication to his community, the foundation awards college scholarships to graduating seniors in Anne Arundel County,” said Duncan-White.
Shelley C. White, Jr., Delores (DeDe) Duncan-White, and Shelley C. White, III. | Photo courtesy of Shelley C. White Jr. Memorial.
“Shelley had a huge personality and an even bigger heart. He was deeply committed to his family and his community. He was selfless in every aspect, always lending a helping hand to those in need and always being a presence in the lives of those less fortunate,” Duncan-White shared. “Shelley sought to bridge the gap and ease the tension between the community and law enforcement—an effort and impact that was felt across the city and beyond.”
The Shelley C. White Jr. Memorial, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, allows Duncan-White and Shelley C. White Jr.’s son, Shelley C. White, III, to honor the life and legacy of White, Jr. Shelley C. White, III co-founder of the nonprofit, is a 2016 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and was honorably discharged from the Navy back in 2023 after years of service.
“We believed a scholarship foundation was the best way to honor him (my husband) and continue the work he had done in this very community. The financial expense of education is a huge hurdle that many at-risk youths encounter. Being able to provide some recurring financial relief and support gives them the opportunity to pursue their goals and aspirations,” said Duncan-White.
Scholarship Impact and DeadlineMore than 15 scholarships have been awarded over the past 10 years.
“The scholarship can help cover first-year tuition, books, cost of living, and other miscellaneous expenses. The amount range is somewhat pre-determined, but we have steadily increased the amount given to first-year recipients each year. Scholarship awardees are also eligible to receive continued scholarship funding after completion of their first year upon completion of some requirements,” Duncan-White shared.
While there is no specific age requirement, applicants must be high school seniors within Anne Arundel County on track to graduate. Any current high school senior in Anne Arundel County is eligible to apply. The current application deadline is April 20, 2026.
Bull & Oyster Roast FundraiserThe 2026 Scholarship Bull & Oyster Roast will be held on March 28, 2026, from 2:30- 6:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 2 Pythian Drive, Edgewater, Maryland 21037. Tickets are currently on sale. All proceeds from the event go directly toward our annual scholarship supporting youth in Anne Arundel County achieving higher learning.
Shelley C. White, III explained that the Bull & Oyster Roast event is the nonprofit’s annual fundraising event. It is the main source for raising scholarship funds.
“This usually themed event is centered around positivity and coming together as one to support a great cause. During the event, we have a DJ, food, live raffles and a live auction of gifts and memorabilia that have been graciously donated by members of the greater Annapolis community,” he said.
When individuals support the event, it also helps increase the value of the scholarship. Community members who cannot attend the in-person event can provide donations, sponsorships and even just spread the word about the scholarship event.
“Being able to continue my husband’s legacy and work in the community has become a true passion. Hearing how students organically come across the scholarship, learn about my husband and form a deep connection with the work he has done is what makes this all worth it,” said Duncan-White.
Visit https://www.shelleycwhitejrmemorial.com to obtain more information about the scholarship and upcoming fundraiser.
When you think of Baltimore City leadership — the press conferences, the policy announcements, the viral “Mask up, shorty” moments — Brandon Scott often comes to mind.
But leadership does not only live at a podium.
Sometimes it lives in the steady presence behind the scenes — in the strategist, the partner, the mother, the entrepreneur who helps hold the foundation in place.
That is where you will find Hana Scott.
In a candid conversation on Be More Positive, Baltimore’s First Lady shared reflections on her upbringing, her career pivot from science to entrepreneurship, her postpartum journey, and her unwavering love for the city that raised her.
A Baltimore Girl, Through and Through
Scott describes herself as “a regular, degular girl,” but her story reflects discipline, resilience and purpose.
Raised in the Northwood neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore near Morgan State University, she attended Baltimore City Public Schools before graduating from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. Education, she explains, was not just expected — it was transformative.
Raised by a single father alongside her brother, Scott shared a bedroom with her family until she left for college. She later earned a full academic scholarship to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, graduating debt-free with a degree in biology.
“I understood that graduating without student loans would give me a leg up,” she said.
At a time when HBCUs did not receive the national recognition they do today, Scott chose UMES not for prestige, but for alignment — financial, cultural and long-term.
From the Lab to Leadership
Before becoming First Lady, Scott worked in vaccine research, contributing to studies focused on malaria and HIV. The work was complex and impactful. It was also isolating.
“It sounds impressive,” she said. “But I was miserable.”
Recognizing that fulfillment matters as much as achievement, Scott pivoted. In 2017, she launched her own operations and project management firm, supporting mission-driven organizations, particularly Black women-led teams and nonprofits.
Over time, she refined her client base to reflect her values.
“I signed contracts with anyone who would pay me money at first,” she said. “Now I’m intentional.”
When national funding shifts affected many minority-led organizations, Scott resisted the urge to pivot away from her community. Instead, she leaned into programs like Goldman Sachs’ One Million Black Women initiative and strengthened her network of fellow entrepreneurs.
“Community reminded me not to change what I was building.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFCm7X8jNvQ
Motherhood, Transparency and Grace
Scott speaks most passionately about motherhood. She and the Mayor share three children — Sarone, Charm and Camden — and she describes parenting as an opportunity for growth and healing.
“Parenting is healing your inner child,” she reflected.
She also spoke candidly about experiencing postpartum depression following the birth of her youngest child. Feelings of isolation, persistent sadness and difficulty finding joy prompted her to seek support from medical professionals and lean on her family and village.
“I didn’t sound like myself,” she said. “And I wasn’t.”
Her willingness to share that journey publicly offers reassurance to other mothers navigating similar experiences.
“I have to remind myself — I’m still postpartum.”
Her message is clear: seeking help is strength.
Balancing Visibility and Peace
As the spouse of a public servant, Scott acknowledges that visibility comes with scrutiny.
“Reading negative things about yourself every day for years is not a normal human experience,” she said.
While criticism is part of public life, Scott emphasizes discernment — choosing when to engage and when to protect peace.
“If I responded to every lie, I wouldn’t have time to do anything else.”
It is a reminder that strength can be quiet and boundaries can be powerful.
Be More Baltimore
When asked what people misunderstand about Baltimore, Scott does not hesitate.
“It’s easy to punch down on Baltimore,” she said. “But this city is charming, resilient, gritty and witty.”
From waterfront views at the Peninsula to community gatherings at Druid Hill Park and AFRAM, she sees a city defined not by headlines, but by its people and potential.
Her pride is personal. She and the Mayor even named their children Charm and Camden — a reflection of just how deeply Baltimore is woven into their family’s story.
What Positivity Means
For Scott, positivity is not about ignoring challenges. It is about highlighting solutions and elevating the people doing the work.
“There’s a lot of criticism without solutions,” she said. “But there are organizations and leaders on the ground making change.”
As Baltimore continues to evolve, Hana Scott represents a form of leadership rooted in intention, warmth and quiet strength — leading not always from the front, but often from the foundation.
To hear the full conversation with Hana Scott, listen to Be More Positive wherever you get your podcasts and experience the complete interview in her own words.
For more than 40 years, The Baltimore Times has brought readers positive stories about positive people.
Hana Scott’s story is one of them.
Five years ago, when I released my memoir Leaving Large, I had no idea where that story would lead.
Five years of writing. Five years of speaking. Five years of sitting with people in the truth of their food stories — not just what they eat, but what eating has been asked to hold: stress, grief, loneliness, survival, celebration, memory.
When I wrote my book, I did not have a roadmap. I had a question:
What if behavior change is not about willpower, but about healing, strategy, and systems that fit real life?
Everything I have built since — the workshops, the writing retreats, the mindset frameworks, the BRAND NEW method — came from that question.
And then, I had a two-hour conversation that shifted how far this work could reach.
My interview with fitness icon Tony Horton was supposed to be a conversation. It became an alignment.
We did not talk about quick weight loss. We talked about burnout. We talked about recovery.
We talked about why people start strong, disappear, and then blame themselves.
At one point, he spoke about the danger of the all-or-nothing mindset — how people push hard, break down, and think they failed when what they actually lacked was a sustainable system.
I remember thinking: This is the emotional cycle I have spent years helping people understand.
Different disciplines. Same truth. Sustainable change requires preparation, not pressure. Recovery is part of performance. Consistency is built through systems, not motivation. That conversation repositioned my work.
At the time, I was simply telling the truth of my life: more than 40 years battling obesity, gaining and losing over 700 pounds, and learning — often the hard way — that food was never the real issue. Emotion was.
What I didn’t know then was that this deeply personal work would eventually place me inside one of the most recognized fitness brands in the world.
Today, I’m honored to share my belief system and mindset coaching and work with Tony Horton’s 90-Day Challenge, an elite wellness platform known for results, rigor, and longevity. It’s a full-circle moment — one rooted not in image or weight loss, but in transformation.
For years, I have been saying that food behavior is not a discipline problem — it is a nervous system, identity, and environment problem. Hearing one of the most recognized voices in fitness talk about patience, modification, and meeting your body where it is confirmed that this work belongs inside performance spaces. Not outside of them.
That is why being part of the Goo Fighter Spring Fling 90-Day Challenge is such a full-circle moment for me. This is not about joining a fitness program. This is about integrating mindset and movement in a way that respects real lives.
Inside this 90-day experience, you will get access to Tony’s training platform — but you will also get my 90-day mindset and behavior strategy:
How to reduce food noiseHow to stabilize energy through nourishmentHow to align habits with your real scheduleHow to prepare for stressful days instead of restarting after themHow to build self-trust through small, repeatable decisions
Because workouts build strength. But strategy builds follow-through.
If you have ever started and stopped…If you have ever felt like plans were built for a life you do not have…If you have ever believed you lacked discipline when you were actually overwhelmed…
Five years ago, I leaped without knowing where it would lead.
Today, I can see the throughline:The writing.The healing.The behavior science.The storytelling.All of it prepared me for this collaboration.
This is what it looks like when emotional healing and physical performance stop being separate conversations.
The 90 days begin on March 2.
If you want to understand why this collaboration matters, listen to the full conversation between Tony and me. It will give you context for everything we are building together and why this approach is different.
Then join us. Because the next 90 days are not about chasing a number on a scale. They are about becoming someone who:
PlansPausesPreparesFollows through
Five years in, I can say this with certainty:
This work changes lives. And it is worth the work.
Michelle Petties is a TEDx speaker, Food Story coach, and award-winning memoirist whose work explores the intersection of food, trauma, culture, and healing. After gaining and losing 700 pounds, Michelle discovered the secret to overcoming stress and emotional overeating. Her free workbook, Mind Over Meals, reveals her core principles for losing weight and keeping it off. She is available to customize The Weight We Carry workshop for churches, sororities, civic organizations, and community groups.
Southwest Baltimore sits in the heart of the city’s “Black Butterfly,” where history, access, and lived environment continue to shape health outcomes in visible—and preventable—ways. In this community, life expectancy is 65 years, compared to 71.8 years citywide, and more than half of deaths are considered avertable if residents had the same health opportunities as those in the highest-income neighborhoods.
On Saturday, March 28, 2026, a new community-centered wellness experience aims to help shift that reality.
B’Well Baltimore: The Reset, hosted by HealthLink360 and co-sponsored by the Greater Baltimore Urban League and The Baltimore Times, is a free, two-floor wellness summit designed to make prevention feel real, accessible, and worth showing up for. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the University of Maryland BioPark and is open to Southwest Baltimore residents and the broader Baltimore community.
“B’Well Baltimore is not a product launch. It is a community reset,” said Kenneth R. Watson, Jr., JD, Founder and CEO of HealthLink360. “We are saying be well to the old ways of waiting until it becomes serious, and we are building well for what’s next by bringing trusted voices, practical tools, and local innovation into one space.”
What to Expect at The Reset
B’Well Baltimore blends culture-forward conversation, movement, rest, innovation, and preventive care into one immersive experience.
Panel DiscussionsThe summit will feature dynamic conversations that translate prevention into real life. Topics include:
“I’m Good, Doc”: Why People of Color Don’t Go
“Outside Fresh, Inside Fighting”
“We Got Food at Home: The Reset Plate”
“Black Butterfly, Real Bodies”
These sessions will bring together community voices, clinicians, and innovators to offer practical, relatable takeaways.
No Agenda Wellness RoomIn a world that rewards constant hustle, The Reset includes a dedicated space for rest. The No Agenda Wellness Room is intentionally designed for quiet reflection and decompression—recognizing that rest itself is a form of prevention.
BMore Strong LabMovement is also part of the experience. The BMore Strong Lab will offer short, drop-in sessions including strength conditioning, mobility work, yoga, breathwork, and beginner-friendly fitness options. No experience is required, and attendees can participate at their own pace.
Innovation and Wellness LabThe event will feature curated tables from health, wellness, and innovation organizations working to close gaps in prevention and access. Attendees can ask questions, connect with trusted partners, and discover local resources in a space designed to feel approachable and community-centered.
Preventive ScreeningsSelect preventive screenings and wellness checks will also be available through partner support, helping attendees start their reset with greater awareness and clarity.
Why It Matters
HealthLink360 was created to address a national problem with local consequences. The United States spends $4.9 trillion annually on health care, with 90% of that tied to chronic and mental health conditions—many driven by preventable risk factors and delayed action.
B’Well Baltimore is rooted in a simple but urgent goal: make prevention easier to access and easier to stick with—without shame, complexity, or barriers.
By partnering with the Greater Baltimore Urban League and The Baltimore Times, the event reinforces a shared commitment to health equity, community empowerment, and ensuring that trusted information and resources reach the neighborhoods that need them most.
Registration Information
B’Well Baltimore: The Reset is free and open to the community, but registration is required due to space and screening capacity.
Residents can register through the official Eventbrite page:
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com
Pre-registered attendees may also be eligible for day-of giveaways and raffle opportunities, while supplies last.
As Baltimore continues to confront long-standing health disparities, B’Well Baltimore offers something both practical and powerful: a space to pause, learn, move, connect—and reset.
The Best of Black Baltimore is The Baltimore Times’ monumental annual campaign to celebrate the business, culture, and excellence of Baltimore’s Black‑owned enterprises. Residents across the city nominate and vote for standout businesses and individuals in dozens of categories, creating deep community engagement and authentic local data. The campaign culminates in a high‑visibility awards celebration that brings together business owners, tastemakers, celebrities, sponsors, advertisers, partners, community organizations, elected officials, and residents for recognition, networking, and cultural celebration. This campaign highlights and elevates Black economic and cultural leadership, strengthens community pride, and drives increased patronage. It also offers funders, government and civic leaders, and stakeholder partners a proven platform to amplify local entrepreneurship, showcase cultural excellence, and build a more connected, resilient business ecosystem across Baltimore.